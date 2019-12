ناسا تكشف عن فقاعة فضائية باللون القرمزي احتفاء بموسم الأعياد

View this post on Instagram

#HubbleClassic Resembling a crimson holiday ornament, this sphere of gas is the result of gas being shocked by the blast wave from a supernova explosion. Named SNR 0509-67.5, this bubble floats 160,000 light-years away in a nearby galaxy called the Large Magellanic Cloud. For more information on Hubble, follow the link in our bio. Credit: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Acknowledgment: J. Hughes (Rutgers University) #NASA #Hubble #space #science #astronomy #universe #telescope #cosmos #ornament #supernova #explosion