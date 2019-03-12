رواد المحطة الدولية يختطفون "لعبة" إيلون موسك ويحتجزونها في الفضاء!
سرعان ما عادت كبسولة "دراغون" غير المأهولة التابعة لشركة "سبيس إكس" إلى الأرض، يوم الجمعة 8 مارس الجاري، سليمة تماما، ما عدا عنصر واحد كان على متنها.
وأرسلت مع الكبسولة "لعبة" تحمل اسم "Earthy"، تشبه كوكبنا مع إضافة يدين وساقين، لقياس قوة الجاذبية في العمل بالداخل، ومنذ ذلك الحين تم احتجازها "كرهينة" على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية.
(2/2)...then a favorite of the crew, group dinner! The candlelight dinner was also attended by Paxi, who is from @esapic.twitter.com/lAin0TdfdO— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 6, 2019
(1/2) Earth’s 3rd day was busy! Briefings on how we manage trash and how to work the controls for @csa_asc Canadarm2 (no, you cannot take it for a spin!), then a lesson on Soyuz descent with @Astro_DavidS (our lifeboat to get home in an evacuation, have to keep skills sharp)... pic.twitter.com/2n1hEZzj8J— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 6, 2019
Earth’s 3rd day started with getting the blood (plasma?) pumping! First the treadmill, then weights - he even got some deadlifts in with me. It is important to exercise every day, not just for our muscles but also to protect our bones from losing density in microgravity. pic.twitter.com/gIsiKt4K8S— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 6, 2019
I visited the Soyuz today. Different spacecraft, same laws of physics! // J'ai visité le Soyouz aujourd'hui. Des vaisseaux spatiaux différents, mais les mêmes lois de la physique! #DareToExplore#spacex#OsezExplorerpic.twitter.com/t2lbjlbzch— David Saint-Jacques (@Astro_DavidS) March 7, 2019
وكان ثلاثة رواد على متن المحطة الفضائية الدولية "مجانين" باللعبة منذ وصولها، ونشروا صورا لهم معها على حساباتهم عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر.
ووصلت الكبسولة إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية حاملة معها أيضا، دمية في هيئة رائد فضاء أطلق عليها اسم "ريبلي"، والتي عادت إلى الأرض على عكس "Earthy"، التي يبدو أن طاقم المحطة قد تبناها بمثابة عضو "رابع" في فريقهم.
Busy 2nd day for Earth on @Space_Station - removing a constituent analyzer with @Astro_DavidS and some plumbing work with me. Preventative maintenance keeps us flying! He also learned how schedules keep us synced with the ground contol centers. What should he do tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/byJnnt8dYq— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 5, 2019
Earth’s second day on @Space_Station started early, but he was happy to learn that even in space, the day starts off with coffee. Then it was emergency mask donning practice with @Astro_DavidS - if there’s an (unlikely) ammonia leak, we have just seconds to protect ourselves. pic.twitter.com/Mmtc6ii3B8— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 5, 2019
Yes buddy, that’s your Mother Earth. Isn’t she beautiful? pic.twitter.com/qY6KDbAIwb— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 4, 2019
وظهرت "Earthy" في 16 صورة لرائدة الفضاء الأمريكية آن ماكلين، عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر، وشوهدت اللعبة في مظاهر مختلفة داخل محطة الفضاء الدولية، بما في ذلك وهي ترتدي قناع الوجه "3M" إلى جناب ماكلين.
كما ظهرت اللعبة بشكل بارز في مقطع فيديو بثه رواد محطة الفضاء الدولية الثلاثة على يوتيوب.
المصدر: ديلي ميل