رواد المحطة الدولية يختطفون "لعبة" إيلون موسك ويحتجزونها في الفضاء!

Globallookpress
سرعان ما عادت كبسولة "دراغون" غير المأهولة التابعة لشركة "سبيس إكس" إلى الأرض، يوم الجمعة 8 مارس الجاري، سليمة تماما، ما عدا عنصر واحد كان على متنها.

وأرسلت مع الكبسولة "لعبة" تحمل اسم "Earthy"، تشبه كوكبنا مع إضافة يدين وساقين، لقياس قوة الجاذبية في العمل بالداخل، ومنذ ذلك الحين تم احتجازها "كرهينة" على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية.

وكان ثلاثة رواد على متن المحطة الفضائية الدولية "مجانين" باللعبة منذ وصولها، ونشروا صورا لهم معها على حساباتهم عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر.

ووصلت الكبسولة إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية حاملة معها أيضا، دمية في هيئة رائد فضاء أطلق عليها اسم "ريبلي"، والتي عادت إلى الأرض على عكس "Earthy"، التي يبدو أن طاقم المحطة قد تبناها بمثابة عضو "رابع" في فريقهم.

وظهرت "Earthy" في 16 صورة لرائدة الفضاء الأمريكية آن ماكلين، عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر، وشوهدت اللعبة في مظاهر مختلفة داخل محطة الفضاء الدولية، بما في ذلك وهي ترتدي قناع الوجه "3M" إلى جناب ماكلين.

كما ظهرت اللعبة بشكل بارز في مقطع فيديو بثه رواد محطة الفضاء الدولية الثلاثة على يوتيوب.

المصدر: ديلي ميل

