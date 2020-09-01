شاهد.. الملكة رانيا تنشر صورة لافتة في عيدها الخمسين
شكرت عقيلة ملك الأردن عبد الله الثاني، الملكة رانيا العبدالله المهنئين لها بمناسبة عيد ميلادها.
ونشرت الملكة رانيا اليوم الثلاثاء على صفحتها الرسمية في تطبيق "إنستغرام"، صورة صحبة جميع أفراد عائلتها المصغرة معلقة: "ما في أجمل من يوم بقضيه وأحبابي وعائلتي بجانبي. وشكرا من كل قلبي على المعايدات والمحبة اللي غمرتوني فيها اليوم، فرحتوني كتير".
ما في أجمل من يوم بقضيه وأحبابي وعائلتي بجانبي. وشكراً من كل قلبي على المعايدات والمحبة اللي غمرتوني فيها اليوم، فرحتوني كتير #حب #الأردن #حب_الأردن Nothing beats a day spent surrounded with the people you love most. And thank you all for your lovely birthday greetings - you made my day! #Love #Jordan #LoveJO
وفي وقت سابق، أعلن مصمم الأزياء السعودي العالمي، محمد آشي، عن اختيار ملكة الأردن، فستانا من تصميمه بمناسبة عيد ميلادها الـ50، الذي صادف 31 أغسطس.
وشارك آشي عبر حسابه على موقع "إنستغرام"، صورة لفستان الملكة رانيا، وهو من تصميم دار أزيائه الموجودة في باريس، وكتب معلقا عليه: "اختارت جلالة الملكة رانيا أن ترتدي فستانا من الكريب بأكمام طويلة مع تطريز وأزرار كثيرة للصور الصحفية المخصصة لعيد ميلادها الخمسين!".
Her Majesty Queen Rania chose to wear Ashi Studio long-sleeved crepe gown with embroidery and button detail for her 50th Birthday press release photos! “I am very honored for Her Majesty Queen Rania chose to wear this regal dress, which was designed to radiate power. I wish her Majesty a Happy Birthday”, Mr. Ashi. Since yesterday, the Paris-based designer has been sharing a series of images of powerful women that are inspiring change in this new challenging life that we are living in. Everyone needs a muse to act as a catalyst for strength to move forward in life, and that has been the focus by the designer, to keep sharing the “light” through a series of women that embody grace and power for change in the world. The official images of Queen Rania have truly come at a perfect time, as she also symbolizes this source of inspiration and power. #AshiStudio #QueenRania
المصدر: RT