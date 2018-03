رحلة جوية تواصل مسارها رغم الخطر المحدق بركابها

Hop! ATR-42 (F-GPYF, built 1996) suffered substantial damage to its centre wingbox while on approach to Aurillac on a flight from Paris-Orly (#A5235) with about 50 persons on board. The ATR landed safely at Aurillac. An investigation is underway. https://t.co/1lwH5pzn3mpic.twitter.com/XnujorJTEn