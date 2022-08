ميليسا رؤوف.. أول متسابقة بلا مكياج في تاريخ مسابقة ملكة جمال بريطانيا (صور + فيديو)

#MissEngland Finalist, #MelisaRaouf, is the FIRST EVER contestant in 94-year HISTORY to compete without #MakeUp.



Her purpose is to promote inner beauty & challenge the beauty ideals perpetuated by social media.