مستكشفون ينشرون لقطات من داخل "جزيرة الأشباح" حيث مات ضحايا الطاعون وعُذب المرضى

Enrique Meseguer / Pixabay
صورة تعبيرية
تُظهر لقطات مخيفة الجزء الداخلي من "جزيرة الأشباح" سيئة السمعة حيث مات أكثر من 160 ألف شخص أثناء تفشي الطاعون في أوروبا وتعرض المرضى للتعذيب.

واستخدمت جزيرة بوفيليا، الواقعة قبالة سواحل البندقية وليدو بإيطاليا، كمحطة حجر صحي للمصابين بمرض الطاعون القاتل، خوفا من انتشار المرض في أنحاء إيطاليا، وأصبح المرضى ينفون إلى هناك، وأقيمت العديد من المحارق لجثثهم.

ووفقا للأسطورة، كان الناس يُسحلون ويُركلون ويصرخون وينفون إلى الجزيرة إذا ظهرت عليهم أدنى أعراض الموت الأسود.

وتم استخدام قطعة الأرض التي تبلغ مساحتها 18 فدانا، أيضا، كمقبرة جماعية حيث يُعتقد أن نحو 160 ألف ضحية وقع حرقهم هناك لوقف انتشار المرض.

وقيل إنه حتى يومنا هذا، يشكل الرماد البشري الناتج عن حرق الجثث أكثر من 50% من تربة الجزيرة.

وقام المستكشفون المدنيون البريطانيون مات نادين (40 عاما)، وآندي طومسون (54 عاما)، بمشاركة لقطات غير عادية من الجزيرة بعد التسلل إلى المناطق النائية فيها.

ويُظهر مقطع فيديو مستشفى للأمراض النفسية سابقا حيث يُزعم أن تجارب مروعة، بما في ذلك الجراحة الفصية (أحد أنواع العمليات الجراحية التي تجرى على فصوص المخ)، أجريت فيه في عشرينيات القرن الماضي.

وتُظهر اللقطات المذهلة أيضا المباني المهجورة المتعفنة والمقابر الضخمة وبقايا تشمل الأسرة والحمامات القديمة، بالإضافة إلى العديد من الحاويات الكبيرة التي يبدو أنها استخدمت لحرق الجثث.

ونشر مات، من شيفيلد  جنوب يوركشاير، اللقطات غير العادية على قناته على "يوتيوب"، التي تحمل اسم Finders Beepers History Seekers، حيث ينشر فيديوهات لاستكشافه الأماكن المهجورة والتاريخية ذات الأهمية مع آندي.

وقال في حديثه عن الجزيرة: "لقد كان الأمر غريبا حقا. يمكنك أن تقول إنه حتى سائق التاكسي كان خائفا، ليس فقط من الشرطة ولكن من المكان نفسه، لم يستطع الهروب بسرعة كافية. الجزيرة مليئة بالتاريخ المظلم والقاتم، ومات الكثير من الناس هناك، وستشعر حقا بالأهوال التي حدثت هناك أثناء تجوالك".

وأضاف: "بينما كنا هناك، سمعنا صوت الجرس وكان ذلك مخيفا للغاية، لقد أخافني ذلك قليلا. كان مثل نذير شؤم أو شيئا من هذا القبيل. كان المكان كله غريبا حقا على الرغم من أنه يمكنك أن تعرف من البلاط والقناطر أنه كان مبنى جميلا في الأصل".

المصدر: ميرور

