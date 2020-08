فيتنامي لم يغسل شعره أو يصففه أو يقصه منذ 80 عاما (صور + فيديو)

Vietnam's 92-year-old Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim

Chien’s 5th son, Luom, 62 helps him to manage his giant locks

5-meter long dreadlocks

“I believe if I cut my hair I will die. I dare not to change anything, not even combing it,” Chien told Reuters pic.twitter.com/ukK6bpdDGG