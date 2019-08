خلاف جدلي.. سؤال رياضيات يثير نقاشا عقيما حول الإجابة الصحيحة!

You need to see the how bracket is created.

There can be two cases:



Case 1:

8 ÷ 2 x (2+2) = 8 ÷ 2 x 4 = 4 x 4 = 16



Case 2 (Given case):

8 ÷ 2(2+2) = 8 ÷ 2(4) = 8 ÷ 8 = 1



RULE is STEP-BY-STEP following of BODMAS (Bracket, Of, Divide, Multiply, Add, Subtract)



Hope it helps !