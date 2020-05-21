سلمى حايك تقود حملة لمكافحة العنف الأسرى في ظل قيود العزل العام بسبب كورونا (فيديو)
أطلقت الممثلة الأمريكية المكسيكية سلمى حايك، حملة لمكافحة العنف ضد المرأة مع اضطرار الكثير من النساء للبقاء في المنازل في ظل إجراءات العزل العام بسبب تفشي كورونا.
وحثت سلمى حايك الملايين من متابعيها على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على "التضامن مع المرأة".
وستشرف على الحملة التي تحمل اسم "التضامن مع النساء" مبادرة "تشايم فور تشينج" (جرس من أجل التغيير) التي أطلقتها دار أزياء جوتشي الشهيرة وأسستها حايك والمغنية بيونسيه في عام 2013، وستساعد في تمويل المنظمات التي تكافح العنف الأسري في أنحاء العالم.
وقالت حايك في مقطع فيديو نشرته على حسابها على "إنستغرام" الذي يتابعه نحو 15 مليون شخص: "نبقى داخل منازلنا لحماية أنفسنا من خطر وباء "كوفيد-19"، لكن ماذا إذا كان المنزل ذاته مصدرا للتهديد؟".
وأضافت "من المهم للغاية أن نتخذ موقفا في مواجهة العنف المرتبط بجنس الشخص.. يمكننا حقا أن نُحدث تغييرا إذا تجمعت أصواتنا وصرخنا لا".
We #standwithwomen by listening to their voices. We stand with women by responding to their unique and various needs. We stand in solidarity with ALL women during this critical time when gender-based violence is increasing and access to health services is limited. If you want to join @ChimeforChange and the #Keringfoundation in supporting this movement or learn more about it, go to the link in my bio. Apoyamos a las mujeres cuando escuchamos sus voces. Apoyamos a las mujeres cuando respondemos a sus variados y especificas necesidades. Nos unimos a las mujeres durante estos momentos críticos cuando la violencia de género está aumentando y el acceso a los servicios de salud es limitado. Si quieres ser parte del movimiento con #StandWithWomen únete a nosotros en el enlace de mi biografía. #guccicommunity #keringforwomen #gucciequilibrium
المصدر: رويترز