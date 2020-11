بينها دولة عربية.. الاتحاد الأوروبي يقدم 183 مليون يورو لتخفيف ديون 29 بلدا

One day after the #G20RiyadhSummit, the EU announces a contribution of 183M€ to support debt service relief through the @IMFNews CCRT mechanism.



We call for other partners to follow the same path.@JuttaUrpilainen@PaoloGentiloni@europeaidhttps://t.co/D0MSsYxEgOpic.twitter.com/8Rim3zBJSq