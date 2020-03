"أرامكو" السعودية تعلن تلقيها توجيها برفع مستوى الإنتاج إلى 13 مليون برميل يوميا

OPEC and RUSSIA's strategic problem in one chart:



Output change Q4 2012 to Q4 2019 for the world's top three oil producers:



Russia +0.6 million b/d (+6%)

Saudi + 0.5 million b/d (+5%)

USA +5.8 million b/d (+82%)



Cutting isn't working pic.twitter.com/FR43ALDq8O