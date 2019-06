بوتين: صادرات الأسلحة الروسية تواصل نموها للعام الرابع على التوالي

The top 10 arms exporters–US🇺🇸 and Russia🇷🇺 lead while several European🇪🇺 countries, China🇨🇳 and Israel🇮🇱 are contenders. Explore SIPRI's new analysis on #ArmsTransfers: https://t.co/01E1beNf73pic.twitter.com/jUzfT6rrXq