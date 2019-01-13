ترامب: سندمر تركيا اقتصاديا إذا هاجمت الأكراد وسنقيم منطقة آمنة بعرض 20 ميلا
هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بتدمير الاقتصاد التركي إن هي هاجمت الأكراد في سوريا بعد انسحاب قواته منها.
وأضاف في تغريدة أنه سيخلق منطقة آمنة 20 ميلا لهذا الغرض.
Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019
