 
مباشر
عاجل
ترامب: سندمر تركيا اقتصاديا إذا هاجمت الأكراد وسنقيم منطقة آمنة بعرض 20 ميلا

ترامب: سندمر تركيا اقتصاديا إذا هاجمت الأكراد وسنقيم منطقة آمنة بعرض 20 ميلا

أخبار العالم

ترامب: سندمر تركيا اقتصاديا إذا هاجمت الأكراد وسنقيم منطقة آمنة بعرض 20 ميلا
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/lbeb

هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بتدمير الاقتصاد التركي إن هي هاجمت الأكراد في سوريا بعد انسحاب قواته منها.

وأضاف في تغريدة أنه سيخلق منطقة آمنة 20 ميلا لهذا الغرض.

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2019 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا

"أربعة أجيال" تحدٍ جديد مع العائلة.. شاهد آخر التحديات المنتشرة على الشبكات الاجتماعية