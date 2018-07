حملة "الرقص ليس جريمة" تضامنا مع فتاة إيرانية

Do you think this is a crime? In #Iran, it is. Teenager #MaedehHojabri was arrested for posting videos of herself dancing on Instagram. We’re with the people of Iran, saying that #DancingIsNotACrime, #برقص_تا_برقصیم. Dance with us?🕺🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/jdnAlD7z8s