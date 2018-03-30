طائرة روسية "تدوس" على قدم أحد الفنيين في مطار لندن
دهست طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة "روسيا" للطيران قدم أحد الفنيين في مطار جاتويك في لندن.
وذكرت Evening Standard أن سيارة شرطة وسيارة إسعاف هرعتا إلى مكان الحادث وتبعتهما سيارة إطفاء.
All police, ambulance and fire brigades left. Few more airport service vehicles arrived. Cabin crew just confirmed our plane ran over the foot of ground grew member. Hope he’ll be ok. Waiting for extra plane “parts” as the plane is not operational now. #Gatwick#NoSpyStoryHerepic.twitter.com/lW81TCqhm2— Flora Lu (@floralu_1991) March 28, 2018
No idea what is going on but I’m broken english I have been told that a member of the ground team has been injured here as we planne to take off to Russia from Gatwick?! @BBCNews@SkyNewsBreak@itvnews@LondonNewsUK#gatwickpic.twitter.com/rPlTRBrmMF— Töm Chapman_TCXHD (@HeresTommy) March 28, 2018
وتم نقل الموظف المصاب على متن مروحية طبية إلى مستشفى القديس مار جرجس في العاصمة البريطانية.
Something funny happening @Gatwick#Gatwick#Russianplanepic.twitter.com/oWC6KqvFjV— Érin Geraghty (@eringeraghty) March 28, 2018
المصدر: نوفوستي
ادوارد سافين