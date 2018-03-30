 
طائرة روسية "تدوس" على قدم أحد الفنيين في مطار لندن

دهست طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة "روسيا" للطيران قدم أحد الفنيين في مطار جاتويك في لندن.

وذكرت Evening Standard أن سيارة شرطة وسيارة إسعاف هرعتا إلى مكان الحادث وتبعتهما سيارة إطفاء.

وتم نقل الموظف المصاب على متن مروحية طبية إلى مستشفى القديس مار جرجس في العاصمة البريطانية.

المصدر: نوفوستي

