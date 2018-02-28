بالأسماء.. المخابرات الأمريكية تنشر قائمة بمحتويات مكتبة أسامة بن لادن

كشفت المخابرات الأمريكية عن ما قالت إنها قائمة هامة للكتب التي كانت يقرأها زعيم "القاعدة" أسامة بن لادن، والتي عثرت عليها عند مهاجمة مقر إقامته بمدينة بوت آباد في باكستان عام 2011.

ونشرت صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية، الأربعاء، قائمة بالكتب التي كانت يقرأها بن لادن، يعود بعضها للكاتب الأمريكي الشهير نعوم تشومسكي وغيره من الذين يرفضون السياسات الأمريكية.

كما شملت المكتبة أيضا كتابا لمايكل شوير، الذي كان أحد أعضاء الوحدة التي تعقّبت أسامة بن لادن.

وبحسب الصحيفة البريطانية، فقد حللت الاستخبارات الأمريكية هذه الكتب، وأتاحتها للعلن تدريجيا تحت عنوان "المكتبة الشخصية لابن لادن"، وقائمة كتب بن لادن باللغة الإنجليزية تشمل النسخ الورقية والإلكترونية.

وكان زعيم تنظيم القاعدة يُفضل القراءة المنتقدين البارزين للحكومة الأمريكية مثل تشومسكي وبالاست، وكان يُركّز كذلك على القضايا السياسية الجادة، فضلا عن القانون ونظريات المؤامرة بشكل خاص.

__________________

وفي مايلي القائمة التي نشرتها المخابرات الأمريكية:

Handbook of International Law

Anthony Aust



Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies

Cheryl Benard



Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions since World War II

William Blum



Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower

William Blum



Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies

Noam Chomsky



Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of US Internal Security Assistance (only the book’s introduction)

Christine Fair and Peter Chalk



Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance

Noam Chomsky



America’s ‘War on Terrorism’

Michel Chossudovsky



Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300

John Coleman



New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism

Barry Cooper



Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces

James Crabtree



New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11

David Ray Griffin



Christianity and Islam in Spain 756–1031 AD

CR Haines



The Secret Teachings of All Ages

Manly Hall



Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21st Century

Bev Harris



The US and Vietnam 1787–1941

Robert Hopkins Miller



Military Intelligence Blunders

John Hughes-Wilson



A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam

IA Ibrahim

International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific

John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano



The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers

Paul Kennedy



In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure

Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-udDeen and Dr Naahah Ibrahim



The 2030 Spike

Colin Mason



America’s Strategic Blunders

Willard Matthias



Secrets of the Federal Reserve

Eustace Mullins



Unfinished Business, US Overseas Military Presence in the 21st Century

Michael O’Hanlon



Confessions of an Economic Hit Man

John Perkins



The Best Democracy Money Can Buy

Greg Palast



Bounding the Global War on Terror

Jeffrey Record



Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007

Hanna Rogan



Crossing the Rubicon

Michael Ruppert



Imperial Hubris

Michael Scheuer

Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions

Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson



The Taking of America 1-2-3

Richard Sprague



Bloodlines of the Illuminati

Fritz Springmeier



The Best Enemy Money Can Buy

Anthony Sutton



Oxford History of Modern War

Charles Townsend



Obama’s Wars

Bob Woodward