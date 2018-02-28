 
بالأسماء.. المخابرات الأمريكية تنشر قائمة بمحتويات مكتبة أسامة بن لادن

Reuters
زعيم تنظيم "القاعدة" أسامة بن لادن
كشفت المخابرات الأمريكية عن ما قالت إنها قائمة هامة للكتب التي كانت يقرأها زعيم "القاعدة" أسامة بن لادن، والتي عثرت عليها عند مهاجمة مقر إقامته بمدينة بوت آباد في باكستان عام 2011.

ونشرت صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية، الأربعاء، قائمة بالكتب التي كانت يقرأها بن لادن، يعود بعضها للكاتب الأمريكي الشهير نعوم تشومسكي وغيره من الذين يرفضون السياسات الأمريكية.

كما شملت المكتبة أيضا كتابا لمايكل شوير، الذي كان أحد أعضاء الوحدة التي تعقّبت أسامة بن لادن.

وبحسب الصحيفة البريطانية، فقد حللت الاستخبارات الأمريكية هذه الكتب، وأتاحتها للعلن تدريجيا تحت عنوان "المكتبة الشخصية لابن لادن"، وقائمة كتب بن لادن باللغة الإنجليزية تشمل النسخ الورقية والإلكترونية.

وكان زعيم تنظيم القاعدة يُفضل القراءة المنتقدين البارزين للحكومة الأمريكية مثل تشومسكي وبالاست، وكان يُركّز كذلك على القضايا السياسية الجادة، فضلا عن القانون ونظريات المؤامرة بشكل خاص.

__________________

وفي مايلي القائمة التي نشرتها المخابرات الأمريكية:

Handbook of International Law
Anthony Aust


Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies 
Cheryl Benard


Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions since World War II 
William Blum


Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower
William Blum


Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies
Noam Chomsky


Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of US Internal Security Assistance (only the book’s introduction)
Christine Fair and Peter Chalk


Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance
Noam Chomsky


America’s ‘War on Terrorism’ 
Michel Chossudovsky


Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300 
John Coleman


New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism
Barry Cooper


Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces
James Crabtree


New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11 
David Ray Griffin


Christianity and Islam in Spain 756–1031 AD 
CR Haines


The Secret Teachings of All Ages
Manly Hall


Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21st Century 
Bev Harris


The US and Vietnam 1787–1941 
Robert Hopkins Miller


Military Intelligence Blunders
John Hughes-Wilson


A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam
IA Ibrahim

 

International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific 
John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano


The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers
Paul Kennedy


In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure 
Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-udDeen and Dr Naahah Ibrahim


The 2030 Spike 
Colin Mason


America’s Strategic Blunders
Willard Matthias


Secrets of the Federal Reserve
Eustace Mullins


Unfinished Business, US Overseas Military Presence in the 21st Century
Michael O’Hanlon


Confessions of an Economic Hit Man
John Perkins


The Best Democracy Money Can Buy 
Greg Palast


Bounding the Global War on Terror 
Jeffrey Record


Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007
Hanna Rogan


Crossing the Rubicon
Michael Ruppert


Imperial Hubris
Michael Scheuer

 

Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions 
Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson


The Taking of America 1-2-3
Richard Sprague


Bloodlines of the Illuminati 
Fritz Springmeier


The Best Enemy Money Can Buy
Anthony Sutton


Oxford History of Modern War 
Charles Townsend


Obama’s Wars
Bob Woodward

المصدر: صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية

ياسين بوتيتي

