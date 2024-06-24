 
نشطاء المناخ يقتحمون بطولة للغولف في الولايات المتحدة (فيديو + صور)

أخبار العالم

اقتحم نشطاء المناخ بطولة PGA Travellers للغولف في ولاية كونيتيكت الأمريكية خلال الجولة الأخيرة من البطولة، ورشوا أرض الملعب بمسحوق وأخروا اللعب لعدة دقائق.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو تم تداوله حوالي 6 متظاهرين وهم يرتدون قمصانا كتب عليها "لا للعب الغولف على كوكب ميت"، وهم يدخلون إلى أرض الملعب متجاوزين عناصر الشرطة، وقاموا بشر مسحوق أحمر وأبيض وأصفر على أرضيته. ما أدى تأخير المباراة الحاسمة لبضع دقائق، قبل أن يتدخل حرس الموقع.

وقالت مجموعة "Extinction Rebellion"، وهي مجموعة ناشطة في مجال المناخ، إنها كانت وراء الحركة الاحتجاجية.

المصدر: CNN + RT

