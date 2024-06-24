نشطاء المناخ يقتحمون بطولة للغولف في الولايات المتحدة (فيديو + صور)
اقتحم نشطاء المناخ بطولة PGA Travellers للغولف في ولاية كونيتيكت الأمريكية خلال الجولة الأخيرة من البطولة، ورشوا أرض الملعب بمسحوق وأخروا اللعب لعدة دقائق.
وأظهر مقطع فيديو تم تداوله حوالي 6 متظاهرين وهم يرتدون قمصانا كتب عليها "لا للعب الغولف على كوكب ميت"، وهم يدخلون إلى أرض الملعب متجاوزين عناصر الشرطة، وقاموا بشر مسحوق أحمر وأبيض وأصفر على أرضيته. ما أدى تأخير المباراة الحاسمة لبضع دقائق، قبل أن يتدخل حرس الموقع.
وقالت مجموعة "Extinction Rebellion"، وهي مجموعة ناشطة في مجال المناخ، إنها كانت وراء الحركة الاحتجاجية.
#氣候變化— Nikki 🇺🇸🌸 (@nikki_miumiu) June 24, 2024
六環保L闖PGA高球巡迴賽
一人被帶走時踢翻植物洩憤
六名身穿「No Golf on a Dead Planet 已死的星球沒有高爾夫」T-恤的左癌環保L，今日闖入在康乃狄克州舉行的 PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship 大賽現場，並發放招牌橙煙抗議。 https://t.co/YDxPOn49x1pic.twitter.com/QN63ZwPRbB
'Climate activists' with shirts that say 'No Golf on a Dead Planet' are taken off by police at a PGA event, the Travelers Championship. One of the protestors kicked a planter of roses.— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 23, 2024
A perfect encapsulation of the phony cause of 'climate change' protest.
They hate nature,… pic.twitter.com/72Ioq4MrOu
Some photos via the AP of the climate protestors that ran on to the 18th green at the Travelers Championship today. One is wearing a shirt that reads "NO GOLF ON A DEAD PLANET." #TravelersChamppic.twitter.com/no9R3LEsck— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) June 23, 2024
المصدر: CNN + RT