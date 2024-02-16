الولايات المتحدة.. متظاهرون يفرغون 136 كغ من روث البقر أمام منزل بيلوسي (فيديو + صور)
أفرغ متظاهرون مطالبون بوقف الحرب على قطاع غزة 136 كغ من روث البقر أمام منزل رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي السابقة نانسي بيلوسي.
وفي مقطع الفيديو والصور التي تم تداولها عبر منصة x تظهر شاحنة وهي تقوم بإلقاء روث الأبقار أمام منزل بيلوسي في سان فرانسيسكو، مطالببينها بدعم وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وحمل متظاهرون لافتات مطالبين فيها بالكف عن تسليح إسرائيل.
Today protesters delivered 300 pounds of crap to Nancy Pelosi’s house, demanding that she cut the shit and stop arming Israel. pic.twitter.com/BUSwbP9byD— Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) February 16, 2024
Protestors dumped cow poop outside Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco today to demand that she stop supporting Israel bombing of Gaza 🚨— BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) February 15, 2024
[📸 @phototariat] pic.twitter.com/pdiRMypBwo
وكتب أحد الأشخاص: "حسنا، حصلت نانسي بيلوسي اليوم على هدية ضخمة من شعب أمريكا؛ 300 رطل من الفضلات ورسالة. "أوقفوا تسليح إسرائيل!".
Well, Nancy Pelosi got a giant gift today from people of America; 300lbs of SHIT!💩 & a message. “Stop Arming Israel!” 😑🙈👇 https://t.co/rUTAqk80fj— Anjell Bejanian (@AnjellBejanian) February 16, 2024
وكتب آخر: "مستوحاة من إخواننا وأخواتنا الفرنسيين تم تسليم 300 رطل من البراز إلى منزل نانسي بيلوسي هذا الصباح. هذا يلخص سمعتها في سان فرانسيسكو في هذه المرحلة. وقف تسليح إسرائيل".
Inspired by our French Brothers and Sisters ✊🏽🔥🔥🔥— General Strike 🍀(Terrence Daniels) (@Terrence_STR) February 16, 2024
300 pounds of poop delivered to Nancy Pelosi’s house this morning.
This about sums up her reputation in San Francisco at this point. Stop arming Israel. #FreePalestine#NoMoreWars#Solidaritypic.twitter.com/tX0WFk80L3
المصدر: RT