الولايات المتحدة.. متظاهرون يفرغون 136 كغ من روث البقر أمام منزل بيلوسي (فيديو + صور)

أفرغ متظاهرون مطالبون بوقف الحرب على قطاع غزة 136 كغ من روث البقر أمام منزل رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي السابقة نانسي بيلوسي.

وفي مقطع الفيديو والصور التي تم تداولها عبر منصة x تظهر شاحنة وهي تقوم بإلقاء روث الأبقار أمام منزل بيلوسي في سان فرانسيسكو، مطالببينها بدعم وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وحمل متظاهرون لافتات مطالبين فيها بالكف عن تسليح إسرائيل.

وكتب أحد الأشخاص: "حسنا، حصلت نانسي بيلوسي اليوم على هدية ضخمة من شعب أمريكا؛ 300 رطل من الفضلات ورسالة. "أوقفوا تسليح إسرائيل!".

وكتب آخر: "مستوحاة من إخواننا وأخواتنا الفرنسيين  تم تسليم 300 رطل من البراز إلى منزل نانسي بيلوسي هذا الصباح. هذا يلخص سمعتها في سان فرانسيسكو في هذه المرحلة. وقف تسليح إسرائيل".

المصدر: RT

