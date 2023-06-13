 
الشرطة البريطانية: نتعامل مع حادث "خطير" في نوتنغهام (صور + فيديو)

الشرطة البريطانية: نتعامل مع حادث
sky news
أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية أنها تتعامل مع حادث "خطير" في نوتنغهام، دون تحديد تفاصيله، مبينة أنه تم إغلاق عدة طرق حول المدينة.

وأفادت شرطة المدينة بأن الضباط وأجهزة خدمات الطوارئ في عدة مواقع يتعاملون مع "حادث خطير مستمر"، مؤكدة أنه تم إغلاق العديد من الطرق في جميع أنحاء المدينة أثناء التحقيق في الحادث.

وطلبت من "الجمهور وسائقي السيارات تجنب الطرقات المغلقة واتخاذ طرق بديلة".

وقالت شبكة Nottingham Express Transit (NET) أيضا إنها علقت جميع خدمات المترو بسبب "حوادث خطيرة في جميع أنحاء المدينة والضواحي".

المصدر: sky news + RT

