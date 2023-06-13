الشرطة البريطانية: نتعامل مع حادث "خطير" في نوتنغهام (صور + فيديو)
أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية أنها تتعامل مع حادث "خطير" في نوتنغهام، دون تحديد تفاصيله، مبينة أنه تم إغلاق عدة طرق حول المدينة.
A major incident has prompted a large police presence in Nottingham. National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers are on the scene. #Nottingham#MajorIncident#PolicePresence#NationalInterAgency#Breaking#LIVE— Leon D. Crane (@leondcrane) June 13, 2023
Watch LIVE 👇https://t.co/dmy5lfCkTspic.twitter.com/MgVQZpu4YV
وأفادت شرطة المدينة بأن الضباط وأجهزة خدمات الطوارئ في عدة مواقع يتعاملون مع "حادث خطير مستمر"، مؤكدة أنه تم إغلاق العديد من الطرق في جميع أنحاء المدينة أثناء التحقيق في الحادث.
وطلبت من "الجمهور وسائقي السيارات تجنب الطرقات المغلقة واتخاذ طرق بديلة".
Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident.— Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) June 13, 2023
The following roads are closed-
Ilkeston Road,
Milton Street,
Magdala Road,
Maples Street,
Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city,
Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.
Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/OQMOppuYyj
وقالت شبكة Nottingham Express Transit (NET) أيضا إنها علقت جميع خدمات المترو بسبب "حوادث خطيرة في جميع أنحاء المدينة والضواحي".
Service Update 05:50 Due to a major Police incident in the city centre, we have had to suspend all services. NCT buses are are accepting our tickets and passes. pic.twitter.com/0LxNTjbWh3— NET Nottingham Tram (@NETTram) June 13, 2023
Chaos in the city centre with multiple streets shut and a large police and rescue presence. I’m at the scene right now - this is Milton Street. Follow us for the latest updates @nottslivepic.twitter.com/9ZIkLqtvly— Olimpia Zagnat (@OlimpiaZagnat) June 13, 2023
A major police investigation is underway into a "serious incident" in Nottingham.— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 13, 2023
Ben & Sally had the latest details on #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/Wg3peoPcH4pic.twitter.com/DipoL729c3
المصدر: sky news + RT