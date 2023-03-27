مقتل ستة مدنيين على الأقل في هجوم انتحاري في كابل (صور + فيديو)
أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الأفغانية، اليوم الاثنين، مقتل ستة مدنيين على الأقل في هجوم انتحاري في العاصمة كابل.
وأفادت وسائل إعلامية أفغانية بأن الانفجار وقع أمام مبنى وزارة الخارجية، وسط العاصمة كابل.
#BREAKING: An explosion was reported in front of the ministry of foreign affairs in Kabul. No reports of casualties yet. pic.twitter.com/kffsUGG5M9— Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) March 27, 2023
#BREAKING— Aamaj News English (@aamajnews_EN) March 27, 2023
A powerful explosion has taken place near the building of Taliban's foreign ministry in Kabul, sources told Aamaj News.
Taliban have not commented yet.#aamajnewspic.twitter.com/YoEu5ZK3na
A blast happened on Foreign Ministry's road near the Daudzai Trade Center in downtown Kabul this afternoon, eyewitnesses said, describing it as a heavy explosion.— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) March 27, 2023
Officials have not commented on the incident. Details to follow.#TOLOnewspic.twitter.com/mm5jX4x0ED
وقال مركز emergency NGO، إنه استقبل قتيلين و12 مصابا جراء الانفجار، بينهم طفل.
🔴 #Afghanistan: Explosion in #Kabul near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs #MOFA. Our Surgical Centre has received 12 wounded patients, including a child, and 2 other victims already dead on arrival.— EMERGENCY NGO (@emergency_ngo) March 27, 2023
🇦🇫 An explosion occurred near the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in Kabul - two people were killed pic.twitter.com/MzViGA3hSm— Тоби айоделе -Tboy🇷🇺 🇳🇬 (@TobiAyodele) March 27, 2023
A big explosion reported in Kabul city today, no details about the casualties yet.#Afghanistan#Kabulpic.twitter.com/zm8j4YoQZS— Khoshhal Taib (@KoshTaib) March 27, 2023
المصدر: RT + "أ ف ب"