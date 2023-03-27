 
مقتل ستة مدنيين على الأقل في هجوم انتحاري في كابل (صور + فيديو)

أخبار العالم

أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الأفغانية، اليوم الاثنين، مقتل ستة مدنيين على الأقل في هجوم انتحاري في العاصمة كابل.

وأفادت وسائل إعلامية أفغانية بأن الانفجار وقع أمام مبنى وزارة الخارجية، وسط العاصمة كابل.

وقال مركز emergency NGO، إنه استقبل قتيلين و12 مصابا جراء الانفجار، بينهم طفل.

المصدر: RT + "أ ف ب"

