باكستان.. مقتل 9 من أفراد الشرطة في انفجار بإقليم بلوشستان (صور+ فيديو)

باكستان.. مقتل 9 من أفراد الشرطة في انفجار بإقليم بلوشستان (صور+ فيديو)
أعلن مسؤول في الشرطة الباكستانية، اليوم الاثنين، مقتل ما لا يقل عن تسعة أفراد من شرطة إقليم بلوشستان بينما أصيب تسعة آخرون في هجوم بقنبلة في بولان جنوب غرب البلاد.

وذكرت الشرطة أن الانفجار وقع بالقرب من منطقة جسر كامبري في بولان.

وقال محمود نوتزاي، كبير مفتشي شرطة كاتشي، إن الأدلة الأولية تشير إلى أنه كان هجوما انتحاريا، مبينا أن فريق إبطال مفعول القنابل وصل إلى مكان الحادث ويجري البحث في المنطقة بعد الانفجار.

المصدر: geo news

