باكستان.. مقتل 9 من أفراد الشرطة في انفجار بإقليم بلوشستان (صور+ فيديو)
أعلن مسؤول في الشرطة الباكستانية، اليوم الاثنين، مقتل ما لا يقل عن تسعة أفراد من شرطة إقليم بلوشستان بينما أصيب تسعة آخرون في هجوم بقنبلة في بولان جنوب غرب البلاد.
وذكرت الشرطة أن الانفجار وقع بالقرب من منطقة جسر كامبري في بولان.
وقال محمود نوتزاي، كبير مفتشي شرطة كاتشي، إن الأدلة الأولية تشير إلى أنه كان هجوما انتحاريا، مبينا أن فريق إبطال مفعول القنابل وصل إلى مكان الحادث ويجري البحث في المنطقة بعد الانفجار.
More scary / terrible visuals coming in from Bolan 💔— Zahira Baloch (@ZahiraBaloch) March 6, 2023
Victims are being taken to hospital for further treatment.
Now Nawaz Sharif supporters will blame #ImranKhan for this blast 🤦#Balochistan#BalochistanCrisis#Quetta#Gwadar#Encounter#NawazSharifpic.twitter.com/U7t3WyWpei
Another day another huge strike on Pak army in #Balochistan.— Usama Khokhar🇱🇾 (@UsamaKashifPPP) March 6, 2023
After #Gwadar blast in which 8 army personnel killed now a suicidal blast near the police truck in #Bolan, Balochistan killed at least 9 Police personnel & wounded 13 others.#Sibbipic.twitter.com/YsydduINbI
المصدر: geo news