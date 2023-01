الولايات المتحدة.. انزلاق طائرة على مدرج وسط عاصفة ثلجية في مينيابوليس (صورة + فيديو)

A Delta A320-212 aircraft (N378NW) went partially off a taxiway near the north end of the Rwy 35 while landing at Minneapolis–Saint Paul Intl. AP (MSP) from Cabo San Lucas with 147 pax on board on 3rd Jan.Pax disembarked on the taxiway.



