 
مباشر
عاجل
بوتين يحظر توريد النفط والمنتجات النفطية من روسيا لأولئك الذين يفرضون سقفا سعريا في العقود

حادثة تحطم مروعة لطائرة صغيرة سقطت في بحيرة متجمدة بالولايات المتحدة (فيديو + صور)

أخبار العالم

حادثة تحطم مروعة لطائرة صغيرة سقطت في بحيرة متجمدة بالولايات المتحدة (فيديو + صور)
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/uga5

نشرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية مقطع فيديو وصورا توثق حادثة تحطم مرعبة لطائرة ذات محرك واحد سقطت في بحيرة صغيرة متجمدة في مدينة إيدجووتر.

وأفادت شبكة "سي إن إن" بأن طائرة ذات محرك واحد سقطت في بحيرة صغيرة متجمدة بعد أن خرجت عن مدرج المطار، ولحسن الحظ كان يتواجد قاربا كاياك في منطقة قريبة من موقع تحطم طائرة "بايبر" ثابتة الجناحين.

وأوضحت السلطات الأمريكية أن قاربا الكاياك ساعدا في إنقاذ الطيار الذي وجد نفسه عالقًا وسط مياه بحيرة "بيردس كريك" المتجمدة في مدينة إيدجووتر بولاية ماريلاند الأمريكية.

المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2022 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا