حادثة تحطم مروعة لطائرة صغيرة سقطت في بحيرة متجمدة بالولايات المتحدة (فيديو + صور)
نشرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية مقطع فيديو وصورا توثق حادثة تحطم مرعبة لطائرة ذات محرك واحد سقطت في بحيرة صغيرة متجمدة في مدينة إيدجووتر.
وأفادت شبكة "سي إن إن" بأن طائرة ذات محرك واحد سقطت في بحيرة صغيرة متجمدة بعد أن خرجت عن مدرج المطار، ولحسن الحظ كان يتواجد قاربا كاياك في منطقة قريبة من موقع تحطم طائرة "بايبر" ثابتة الجناحين.
وأوضحت السلطات الأمريكية أن قاربا الكاياك ساعدا في إنقاذ الطيار الذي وجد نفسه عالقًا وسط مياه بحيرة "بيردس كريك" المتجمدة في مدينة إيدجووتر بولاية ماريلاند الأمريكية.
This is all you can see after a small aircraft crashed into a creek just seconds after takeoff in Riva, Maryland.— Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) December 26, 2022
The plane is almost entirely submerged — all but a small part of the tail.
And for the 2nd time in the DMV recently, a pilot SURVIVES a very odd plane crash. pic.twitter.com/F0gSlfrJ2M
Kayakers aided the rescue mission after a small plane crashed in Edgewater, Maryland near Washington D.C. Monday morning. The single-engine plane experienced engine trouble shortly after takeoff and plunged into a creek. At least two kayakers pulled the pilot to safety. pic.twitter.com/86wPCSUQ8D— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 27, 2022
A pilot was rescued after a small plane crashed in Maryland early Monday morning, according to authorities.https://t.co/aVeO6bvfP6pic.twitter.com/ObtRhsUKPY— KATV News (@KATVNews) December 27, 2022
The pilot of a small plane crashed into the ice on Beards Creek this morning in Riva, Maryland. Neighbors grabbed kayaks and were able to glide across the ice and pull him to safety before the plane went under. More to come. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/KF4Eekd5zh— Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) December 26, 2022
Breaking - a small plane crashed into Beards Creek in Riva, Maryland this morning. You can see the wheels in this photo. Witnesses say the pilot got out and was rescued. More to come. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/vbjI0aAEc6— Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) December 26, 2022
المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية