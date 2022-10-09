 
"إنيرجيان" تعلن عن بدء تدفق الغاز في اختبار تجريبي لحقل كاريش المتنازع عليه بين لبنان وإسرائيل

أعلنت شركة "إنيرجيان" في إسرائيل اليوم الأحد، عن بدء تدفق الغاز في اختبار تجريبي لحقل كاريش المتنازع عليه مع لبنان، في عملية ضخ عكسي فقط.

وفي بيان لها، قالت الشركة: يسر شركة "إنيرجيان" أن تؤكد خطوة مهمة في عملية التكليف لعائمة "إنيرجيان" للطاقة".

وأضافت: "بعد الحصول على الموافقة من وزارة الطاقة الإسرائيلية لبدء إجراءات اختبار معينة، بدأ تدفق الغاز من البر إلى العائمة".

المصدر: RT

