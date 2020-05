ترامب يبدي "خيبة أمله البالغة" في الصين

This morning - ⁦@MorningsMaria⁩ ⁦@FoxBusiness⁩ ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ tells me he is "looking at" Chinese companies that trade on ⁦@NYSE⁩ ⁦@Nasdaq⁩ but they do not follow US accounting rules. He already pulled $ from Thrift fund pic.twitter.com/xzkAcpXRDb