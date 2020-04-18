 
الصحة البريطانية: 888 وفاة جديدة بكورونا خلال يوم والعدد الإجمالي 15464 وفاة

Reuters Simon Dawson
أعلنت وزارة الصحة البريطانية اليوم السبت عن تسجيل 888 وفاة جديدة ناجمة عن فيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد-19" في مستشفيات المملكة المتحدة خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية.

يتبع..

