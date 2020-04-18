الصحة البريطانية: 888 وفاة جديدة بكورونا خلال يوم والعدد الإجمالي 15464 وفاة
Reuters Simon Dawson
أعلنت وزارة الصحة البريطانية اليوم السبت عن تسجيل 888 وفاة جديدة ناجمة عن فيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد-19" في مستشفيات المملكة المتحدة خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية.
As of 9am 18 April, 460,437 tests have concluded, with 21,389 tests on 17 April.— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 18, 2020
357,023 people have been tested of which 114,217 tested positive.
As of 5pm on 17 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 15,464 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/yZmas1wSvS
يتبع..