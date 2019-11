اصطدام طائرتين في مطار ألماني (صور)

Air Namibia Airbus A330-200 (V5-ANO flt #SW283) collided with a Korean Air Boeing 777-300 (HL7204, flt #KE905) while both were taxiing after landing on taxiway "Mike" at Frankfurt-Intl AP (EDDF). Damage occurred to both aircraft but no one was injured.https://t.co/E3WFfFEoE6pic.twitter.com/4Fw4cLqIEf