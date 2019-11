ظريف يردّ للأوروبيين اتهامهم بعدم الالتزام

To my EU/E3 Colleagues

1."Fully upheld commitments under JCPOA"

YOU? Really?

Just show ONE that you've upheld in the last 18 months

2.Iran triggered-& exhausted-dispute resolution mechanism while you were procrastinating

We're now using para36 remedies

Look at my 6/11/18 letter pic.twitter.com/G6n4hwqS6s