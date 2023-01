بقعة شمسية ضخمة ومخفية تفجر توهجا هائلا من الفئة X وقد تكون الأرض قريبا "في خط النار"

☀️ SIGNIFICANT FARSIDE SOLAR EXPLOSION: NASA's SDO detected shock waves from the blast wrapping around both of the sun's poles. Helioseismic echoes pinpoint its location no more than 2 days behind the sun's eastern limb and might be old sunspot AR3163. https://t.co/nntTFikLpEpic.twitter.com/iI6BeXxs8O