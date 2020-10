لأول مرة .. عالمتان تتقاسمان جائزة نوبل للكيمياء من دون أي مشاركة ذكورية

Emmanuelle Charpentier, awarded this year’s Chemistry Prize, was born in 1968 in Juvisy-sur-Orge, France.



She is Director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Berlin, Germany.https://t.co/We8u3YEtXEhttps://t.co/RoRDbHAOHx#NobelPrizepic.twitter.com/oM2oswF1Ca