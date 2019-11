"بوابات الجحيم" ..الحفر الأكثر رعبا في عمق الأرض! (صور)

View this post on Instagram

The Kola Superdeep Borehole is the deepest artificial point on Earth. It’s the result of a scientific drilling project of the Soviet Union, with the goal of drilling as deep as possible into the Earth's crust. Drilling began on 24 May 1970 and the depth reached was 12,226 metres (40,230 ft). The borehole is 23 centimetres (9 in) in diameter. The rock samples at that depth were dated at 2.7 bilion years old. Drilling was abandoned in 1992. Being an astonishing project, the Kola Borehole only made it through a fraction of the Earth’s layers. The Earth’s mantle doesn’t even begin until about 35 km down. The mantle then continues for another 3,000 km before the 5,200 km outer core starts, and finally 6,400 km inner core encloses the midpoint of the Earth. To conclude, the Kola Superdeep Borehole made it 0.002% of the way to the middle of the Earth!