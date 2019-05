أحر منطقة على وجه الأرض قد تكشف أسرار الحياة على المريخ

View this post on Instagram

In pools of water in the Danakil Depression, the combination of heat, high acidity and sulfur concentrations causes bright yellow chimneys to form. About 100 meters below sea level, the Danakil Depression is one of the world's lowest places. It is also one of the hottest places on Earth, with average daily temperatures of 34.4 degrees Celsius (93.9 degrees Fahrenheit) and only about 100 millimeters of rain each year. This volcanic region is known as a geological wonder. Indeed, most of the relatively scant scientific research on the Danakil Depression involves its fantastical geology, not its biology. Now, scientists are studying this area to understand the possibilities of life on other planets and moons, despite the region's political volatility and sporadic violence between Ethiopia and Eritrea. This month, a team of astrobiologists from Europlanet, a consortium of research institutions and companies doing planetary research, returned to study the depression's geology, mineralogy and especially its biology, as an analogue to Mars. Image credit: Carl Court/Getty Images Text credit: New York Times