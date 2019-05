"التابوت المشع" يثير مخاوف من تسرب النفايات النووية إلى المحيط

View this post on Instagram

The scariest place we've ever sailed, the runit dome, on runit island on enewetak atoll, considered one of the most dangerous places in the world, where the us military tested 47 hydrogen bombs and buried all the highly radioactive waste under a thin skin of concrete next to a rising ocean, with no fencing or warning signs. The place is covered in plutonium bits evidently. The chernoble of the pacific that almost nobody knows about, and the birthplace of the thermonuclear age, the equivalent of 1.6 heroshima bombs a day for 12 years on this small atoll.