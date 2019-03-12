جمال أخّاذ من عالم الميكروبات

View this post on Instagram

Hungry single cell colonial Peritrich ciliates (likely Zoothamnium) seen in time lapse. This voracious colony of suspension feeders brings in various organic particles (e.g algae) from the water with beating cilia. Each zooid is basically a mouth, and a single cell within the stalked colony. Visible to the naked eye, but magnified here with 200x DIC. From a freshwater Florida pond and video sped up 6x. #ciliate #cilia #hungry #feeding #algae #colony #ecology #microbiology #science #timelapse #video #pondlife #usa #oddlysatisfying #cellbiology #microbe #animal #pond #sea #florida #wildlife #alien #micro #species #amazing