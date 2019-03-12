جمال أخّاذ من عالم الميكروبات
استخدم أحد علماء الأحياء الدقيقة (ميكروبيولوجي)، وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لجذب الانتباه إلى عالم الميكروبات الغامض.
ويمتلك هنتر هاينز أكثر من 60 ألف متابع على حسابه على إنستغرام "@microbialecology"، والذي يشارك فيه بانتظام صورا ومقاطع فيديو للكائنات الحية المجهرية.
ويسجل طالب الدكتوراه صور وفيديوهات الكائنات الدقيقة عند تكبيرها ما بين 40 إلى 1000 مرة ضعف حجمها الحقيقي.
وتعد الهدبيات ذات الخلية الواحدة، من أكثر الكائنات الدقيقة التي تحظى باهتمام طلبة الدراسات العليا بجامعة بورنماوث، إلى جانب حيوانات صغيرة مثل الديدان والتارديغرادا (التي تعرف باسم دب الماء أو بطيء المشية).
كما أن التارديغرادا واحدة من أشد الكائنات الحية في العالم، حيث يمكنها البقاء على قيد الحياة في أقصى الظروف القاسية.
وقال هاينز: "تظهر منشوراتي على حساب إنستغرام الخاص بي، هذه المخلوقات الرائعة في حالتها الطبيعية في سلوكها وحركتها، وليست مجرد رسومات من كتاب مدرسي".
وحقق حساب هاينز على إنستغرام ذروة شهرته عندما تلقى أكثر من 1.4 مليون مشاهدة في أسبوع واحد.
وأشار هاينز إلى أن "هذه الكائنات الحية هي أساس شبكات الغذاء وهي مهمة لصحة النظام البيئي، أنا أجمعها من موائل المياه العذبة، مثل البرك في ولاية فلوريدا، وبعضها أجمعه من التربة".
وأضاف قائلا: "بالنسبة للعديد من المشاهدين، هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يشاهدون فيها هذه المخلوقات من العالم الصغير ككائنات حية".
وتابع حديثه قائلا: "آمل أن تصل مشاركاتي إلى جمهور عالمي، وأن يظهر علم الأحياء المجهرية في ضوء إيجابي، مع تحفيز الاهتمام بالعلوم لأي شخص لديه إمكانية الوصول إلى الإنترنت".
المصدر: ديلي ميل