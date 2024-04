بالفيديو.. رجل يحطم الرقم القياسي العالمي لأكبر عدد من تمرينات القرفصاء خلال 24 ساعة

This is Tony Piraino, and he’s been squatting for the last 12 HOURS! And get this, he still has 12 to go!!



He’s raising money and awareness for the Marion Co. Horizon Center in Decatur and Mt. Zion.



I talked to him today…and you’ll hear from him tonight at 6! @WCIA3 🏋️ pic.twitter.com/mrX7t5lwd1