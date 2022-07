رسميا.. إنتر ميلان يضم الأرمني مخيتاريان

Official, confirmed. Inter have now registered André Onana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Kristjan Asslani alongside Romelu Lukaku as new signings. ⚫️🔵🤝 #Inter



Both Onana and Mkhitaryan join on a free transfer - next signing will be Raoul Bellanova from Cagliari. pic.twitter.com/rjznbI65BK