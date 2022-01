جزر القمر تخرج مرفوعة الرأس من كأس إفريقيا وتحرج الكاميرون المضيفة

What a tournament it has been for Comoros:



▪️ First-ever trip to AFCON

▪️ Made the knockouts after beating Ghana on the final matchday

▪️ Had to play a defender in goal after all goalkeepers were unavailable

▪️ Stayed in the game despite going down to 10 men against Cameroon



