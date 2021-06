أنشيلوتي يبحث عن "كرة القدم الجميلة" في فترته الثانية مع ريال مدريد

Carlo Ancelotti’s record as a RM manager:

Seasons: 2

Games: 119

Wins: 89

Draws: 14

Losses: 16

Clean Sheets: 55

Goals For: 322

Goals Against: 103

Goal Difference: +219

Win % 74.8%

Loss % 13.4%

Trophies:

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 FIFA Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/3GpyJ9xPBJ