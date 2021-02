ميسي يجرد رونالدو من رقم قياسي

3 - Players to score two goals from outside the box in the most different @LaLigaEN games since 2003/04:



7 - LIONEL MESSI 🇦🇷

6 - Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹

3 - Diego Forlán 🇺🇾



Snipers. pic.twitter.com/WtfSHU3k6M