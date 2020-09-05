جبل طارق يهزم سان مارينو في دوري أمم أوروبا
استهل منتخب جبل طارق مشواره في النسخة الثانية من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، بالفوز على سان مارينو (1-0)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم السبت.
ويدين منتخب جبل طارق بالفضل في انتصاره للاعبه، جرايمي توريلا، الذي أحرز هدف الفوز الوحيد له، قبل ثلاث دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للشوط الأول للقاء، على ملعب "فيكتوريا".
وتصدر منتخب جبل طارق قائمة المجموعة الثانية ضمن المستوى الرابع للبطولة، التي تضم أيضا منتخب ليشتنشتاين.
المصدر: RT