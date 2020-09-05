 
مباشر

جبل طارق يهزم سان مارينو في دوري أمم أوروبا

الرياضة

جبل طارق يهزم سان مارينو في دوري أمم أوروبا
Reuters
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/ooco

استهل منتخب جبل طارق مشواره في النسخة الثانية من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، بالفوز على سان مارينو (1-0)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم السبت.

ويدين منتخب جبل طارق بالفضل في انتصاره للاعبه، جرايمي توريلا، الذي أحرز هدف الفوز الوحيد له، قبل ثلاث دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للشوط الأول للقاء، على ملعب "فيكتوريا".

وتصدر منتخب جبل طارق قائمة المجموعة الثانية ضمن المستوى الرابع للبطولة، التي تضم أيضا منتخب ليشتنشتاين.

المصدر: RT 

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2020 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا