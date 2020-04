مالديني: أنا اللاعب الأكثر خسارة في التاريخ (فيديو)

💬 Paolo Maldini on Instagram with Christian Vieri:



"The game that hurt the most? I'm actually the biggest loser in history. I won a lot, but I lost: 3 Champions League finals, 1 European Super Cup final, 3 Intercontinental Cup finals, a World Cup final & a Euros final!"



