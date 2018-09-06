مرصد "ناسا" يرصد توهجا ساطعا في الشمس (فيديو)
نشرت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية "ناسا" على موقعها في إنستغرام شريط فيديو سجله مرصد ديناميكا الشمس يظهر توهجا ساطعا فيها.
وتشير "ناسا" إلى أن شريط الفيديو المنشور هو نسخة سريعة لشريط تم تسجيله خلال ساعتين، حيث ترتفع الجسيمات المشحونة إلى الأعلى لتلتف على بعضها قبل عودتها إلى سطح الشمس ثانية.
Great ball of fire! 🔥 This close-up view of the Sun is from a two-hour period on August 13, 2018, showing a minor eruption of charged particles rising up and twisting about before falling back into the Sun. Captured in extreme ultraviolet light, these kinds of events are difficult to see except when they occur along the sun's edge. At its peak, the plasma rises to heights that are several times the diameter of Earth. We use the Solar Dynamics Observatory, which captured this view, to better understand the Sun's influence on Earth and near-Earth space by studying the solar atmosphere in many wavelengths simultaneously. This allows us to better understand the solar variations that influence life on Earth and humanity's technological systems by looking for solar wind, energetic particles, and variations in the solar irradiance that lead to better predictions of space weather events. Credit: NASA/SDO #nasa #space #sun #solar #sdo #light #earth #solarsystem #science #video #ultraviolet #uv #uvlight #picoftheday #fire #greatballoffire #lit #eruption
وفي بعض حالات التوهج الشمسي، ترتفع البلازما فوق سطح الشمس مسافة أكبر من قطر الأرض بعدة مرات.
وتستخدم "ناسا" مرصد ديناميكا الشمس لمتابعة تأثير الإشعاعات الشمسية في الغلاف الجوي للأرض. وكذلك لدراسة تغير النشاط الشمسي وتأثيره في عمل مختلف النظم التكنولوجية على الأرض.
المصدر: نوفوستي