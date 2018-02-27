"أسغارديا" تطلق مسابقة لإنشاء نظام اقتصادي لأول دولة فضائية

The Asgardia Future of Finance & Economics Competition 2018⠀ Creating the Financial and Economic Systems of The First Space Nation⠀ ⠀ To achieve the goal of a strong, innovative economy able to support the future progress of Asgardia, we are launching a competition to identify both opportunities and solutions for the efficient development of our nation’s financial ecosystem.⠀ ⠀ The competition is open to any and all people to propose new ideas that will help build the financial and economic structures of Asgardia. Submissions may focus on new technologies, including information systems-based ones such as blockchain and cryptocurrency.⠀ ⠀ The competition winner(s) will receive a $10,000 USD prize and the chance to work with Asgardia to make their proposal a reality.⠀ ⠀ THE CRITERIA⠀ At this early stage in Asgardia’s evolution, we welcome any and all ideas that will promote and sustain economic growth. We especially encourage proposals that are based on or support:⠀ ⠀ Open source software⠀ Decentralized systems⠀ Fault-tolerant and secure architecture⠀ Sustainability and environmental friendliness⠀ Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Furthermore, ideal solutions are those that will address these three core aspects of a financial system (the third being beyond the scope of most present-day digital financial systems, such as cryptocurrencies):⠀ ⠀ Payment instrument for services and goods (payment functions)⠀ Savings functions⠀ Liquidity of the national currency (open-loop system)⠀ Lastly, we are committed to a transparent financial ecosystem, but one that also takes all possible measures to safeguard sensitive financial data. This is where a balance between decentralized and centralized systems may prove useful.⠀ ⠀ Learn more at: ⠀ asgardiaspacenews .com/finance-economics-competition/⠀ ⠀ #AsgardiaSpaceNation⠀ #spacecommunity⠀ #spacenews⠀ #space⠀ #science⠀ #thefutureisnow

