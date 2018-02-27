"أسغارديا" تطلق مسابقة لإنشاء نظام اقتصادي لأول دولة فضائية
أطلقت "دولة الفضاء"، أسغارديا، بنجاح أول قمر صناعي في الفضاء، وأنشأت برلمانها الخاص ويقارب عدد مواطنيها الآن الـ200 ألف نسمة، وهي تستعد لتسمية عملتها الفضائية الخاصة.
فقد أطلقت أول دولة فضائية في العالم، منافسة عالمية لخلق أنظمة مالية واقتصادية خاصة بها، حيث يعمل المشاركون في المنافسة على تقديم مقترحات تحدد وسيلة الدفع للسلع والخدمات، ووظائف الادخار وسيولة العملة الوطنية.
ووفقا للدستور الذي وضعته "أسغارديا" عام 2016، فإن الدولة الفضائية مدعوة إلى خلق "اقتصاد قوي ومستدام، غني بالفرص المالية والحوافز، وهو أمر حاسم لنجاحنا على المدى الطويل".
وتسعى دولة الفضاء الآن للتوصل إلى أفكار بشأن أي نوع من النظم المالية التي يمكن اعتمادها. حيث قال عالم الكمبيوتر الروسي الملياردير، الدكتور إيغور أشوربيلي، صاحب مشروع "أسغارديا"، إن "كل شخص لديه فرصة للمساعدة في خلق الاقتصاد الأسغاردي"، ويمكن المشاركة في المسابقة بشكل فردي أو عبر مجموعات لا يتجاوز عدد أعضاء كل واحدة منها 5 أفراد.
ويمكن للمشاركين تقديم مقترحاتهم إما مكتوبة أو عبر رسوم متحركة، أو أشرطة فيديو، أو عن طريق رسوم بيانية لوصف أفكارهم.
وستعرض المقترحات على لجنة من الخبراء الاقتصاديين والماليين وخبراء التكنولوجيا الرقمية العالمية لاختيار الفائز، ومن المنتظر أن تتم عملية الاختيار على مرحلتين، حيث يتم فرز أفضل 25 مقترحا في الجولة الأولى استنادا إلى قابلية العملة المالية للتنفيذ، فضلا عن الجانب الابداعي والشمولي فيها، ومن ثم تعرض المقترحات المختارة خلال المرحلة الثانية، على مواطني "أسغارديا" الذين سيناقشون العروض مع أصحابها.
The Asgardia Future of Finance & Economics Competition 2018⠀ Creating the Financial and Economic Systems of The First Space Nation⠀ ⠀ To achieve the goal of a strong, innovative economy able to support the future progress of Asgardia, we are launching a competition to identify both opportunities and solutions for the efficient development of our nation’s financial ecosystem.⠀ ⠀ The competition is open to any and all people to propose new ideas that will help build the financial and economic structures of Asgardia. Submissions may focus on new technologies, including information systems-based ones such as blockchain and cryptocurrency.⠀ ⠀ The competition winner(s) will receive a $10,000 USD prize and the chance to work with Asgardia to make their proposal a reality.⠀ ⠀ THE CRITERIA⠀ At this early stage in Asgardia’s evolution, we welcome any and all ideas that will promote and sustain economic growth. We especially encourage proposals that are based on or support:⠀ ⠀ Open source software⠀ Decentralized systems⠀ Fault-tolerant and secure architecture⠀ Sustainability and environmental friendliness⠀ Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Furthermore, ideal solutions are those that will address these three core aspects of a financial system (the third being beyond the scope of most present-day digital financial systems, such as cryptocurrencies):⠀ ⠀ Payment instrument for services and goods (payment functions)⠀ Savings functions⠀ Liquidity of the national currency (open-loop system)⠀ Lastly, we are committed to a transparent financial ecosystem, but one that also takes all possible measures to safeguard sensitive financial data. This is where a balance between decentralized and centralized systems may prove useful.⠀ ⠀ Learn more at: ⠀ asgardiaspacenews .com/finance-economics-competition/⠀ ⠀ #AsgardiaSpaceNation⠀ #spacecommunity⠀ #spacenews⠀ #space⠀ #science⠀ #thefutureisnow
وسيحصل الفائز على جائزة مالية قدرها 10 آلاف دولار، وفي حال موافقة البرلمان، سيعرض على الفائز العمل مع المنظمات غير الحكومية في "أسغارديا" للمساعدة في تنفيذ أفكاره.
الجدير بالذكر أن آخر موعد لتقديم الطلبات هو 27 مارس 2018، وفقا لموقع "أسغارديا".
المصدر: ديلي ميل
فادية سنداسني