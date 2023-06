ثقب أسود وحشي يطلق غازا ساخنا على شكل حرف H

'H' is for hot and huge in this new Chandra image! With a single letter seemingly etched in the X-ray glow around it, the giant black hole at the center of the massive elliptical galaxy M84 is making a mark on its surroundings. More at: https://t.co/4drkU3E8AC#BlackHoleWeek ⚫ pic.twitter.com/OuFFCnMqO6