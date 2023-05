علماء الفلك يعثرون على "أجسام لم يرها أحد من قبل" في أرصاد فضائية جديدة

Did you see the new infrared images of star-forming regions we just released? One of them has 520 megapixels! 🤯



Here's a game:

🔍 zoom all the way in with the link below

🖼️ take a screenshot of an interesting area

🗨️ and post it as a reply below



🔗 https://t.co/VHadVOpj7Fpic.twitter.com/xTW0yGFzKn