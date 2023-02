كويكب ضخم يصطدم بمدار الأرض الأسبوع المقبل

Next 16 Feb., the 580-1300 meters potentially hazardous asteroid (199145) 2005 YY128 will have a relatively close and obviously safe encounter with us, coming as close as 4.6 millions of km, 12 times the average lunar distance.

