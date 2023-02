صور جديدة للمريخ تظهر "ندوب" ماضي الكوكب الأحمر

Mars is a planet of contrast, and these #MarsExpress pics are a great example of this. Some of the highest features here are a whopping 4500 metres taller than the lowest (half the height of Everest! 🤯) High = 🔴; Low = 🔵 https://t.co/vX9ep1fiaj [2/2] pic.twitter.com/JdzewMVn88