صورة لـ"3 أيام من حياة المذنب الأخضر" خلال توجهه نحو الأرض منذ 50 ألف عام

Soumyadeep Mukherjee in the IC Astronomy Observatory, Spain: "The image captures the movement of Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF over 3 days (27th-29th Dec. 2022) in the night sky. The data was acquired remotely via Telescope Live."https://t.co/LHsS9dnTYw



Thanks!https://t.co/1t0MQOC738pic.twitter.com/y80Dc0FaEa