مذنب من الجليد والغبار يزور الأرض كل 50 ألف عام يمكن رصده بالعين المجردة

The sky is full of marvels! This month you can catch four planets, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn after sunset without the aid of binoculars. BONUS: You can also view newly discovered comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), in the morning sky. Learn more: https://t.co/9oSoXXf3oOpic.twitter.com/09TrBSa6k7