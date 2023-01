علماء الفلك يحلون لغز الفقاعات الغامضة حول مركز مجرة درب التبانة

There’s nothing more relaxing than a hot bubble bath on a cold day. 🛀

However, a bathtub couldn’t contain the two hot bubbles stretching 25,000 light-years above and below our Milky Way that our Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope discovered. https://t.co/SpGzNMkqbJ#FermiFridaypic.twitter.com/M7F78Zh1l0